Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
March 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Happens! Now What? How Do I Navigate the Unforeseen, a new book by Velinda J Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When we are called to take care of an ailing parent, it can feel as if our whole world has been turned around, like our lives have been forced to change course. We are flooded with an onslaught of different emotions-shock, grief, anger, frustration, despair-all of which we might bury deep within ourselves while we focus on the task at hand: giving care and attention to our parent. In this book, author Velinda J Moore, through her own experience taking care of loved ones, helps the reader come to terms with life's unexpected and heartbreaking events, acknowledge the wounds of the past, and move forward with renewed hope and faith in the Lord.
About the Author
Velinda J Moore is a mother of two daughters and grandmother of six beautiful grandchildren. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in human relations from Point University in West Point, Georgia and has received her Approved Minster Certificate from Rainfire School of Ministry. Moore has a background in law enforcement and corrections, mentors broken women in the throes of transition and helps facilitate a women's group at her church, and has spoken at many women's conferences.
Life Happens! Now What? is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7004-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-happens-now-what/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-happens-now-what-how-do-i-navigate-the-unforeseen/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us