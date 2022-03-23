Acworth, GA Author Publishes Cookbook
March 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAppalachia Campfire Cooking: Good Campfire Meals Make a Happy Camper, a new book by Johnnie Lacy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking a break from the humdrum of everyday life is something that all of us deserve. Every once in a while, we must pack our bags, fully prepare ourselves and participate in activities that revitalize and invigorate us. While camping has multiple perks, for some, this adventure can be challenging as well. What should you pack? How do you prepare and cook meals? That's why Appalachia Campfire Cooking is here to help. This book will be a great source of guidance for all camp lovers out there, from helping you pick out the perfect camping spot to providing a plethora of delicious and easy recipes.
About the Author
Johnnie Lacy was born and raised in rural Georgia. He and his family have been avid campers for over thirty years.
Appalachia Campfire Cooking is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7134-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/appalachia-campfire-cooking/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/appalachia-campfire-cooking-good-campfire-meals-make-a-happy-camper/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
