Richard M. Kenny, Esq., receives the 10 Best Personal Injury Law Attorney 2022 award from the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRichard M. Kenny, Esq., of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny, has received the 10 Best Personal Injury Law Attorney 2022 award from the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.
Since 2014, the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has set out to separate the strongest attorneys and law firms from the crowd to help potential clients find dependable legal assistance quickly and easily. Their goal is to help clients find attorneys who not only have achieved "unparalleled success" in their field, but who have also done so for the benefit of their clients.
The selection process is rigorous, and only attorneys who meet several criteria will be considered. First, the attorney in question must be nominated for the award either by a client, peer or by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.
The attorney will then undergo exhaustive vetting by the AIOPIA to ensure that the attorney:
Once the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys determines that a lawyer has either met or exceeded these criteria, they will nominate the lawyer for the award. From there, the organization will select the "10 Best" attorneys in the field.
For decades, Attorney Richard M. Kenny has fought on behalf of accident victims in Manhattan and throughout New York City and has been involved in well over 200 trials. Just some of the awards Mr. Kenny and the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny have received over the years include being selected as a Superlawyer numerous times, being a member of Who's Who in the Legal Community, and becoming one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America.
