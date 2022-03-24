Vinita, OK Author Publishes YA Fantasy Novel
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZoey and Kathy, a new book by Mrs. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zoey and Kathy are gifted children with extraordinary powers that allow them to understand what is right and wrong and make wise, rational decisions as a result.
As the girls' abilities are discovered, conflicts arise with the Zane family, with some family members focused on possessing the children and using them for their own personal advantage and other family members fighting to keep them safe.
Will Zoey and Kathy be able to use the Denaughtoo to face these difficulties while choosing the righteous path?
About the Author
Mrs. Taylor is an artist and has been an art teacher for twenty years. Her passions include helping communities, ministering to others, and recycling old to create new.
Mrs. Taylor has been married for thirty-three years and has two sons and three grandchildren.
Zoey and Kathy is a 188-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3499-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zoey-and-kathy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zoey-and-kathy/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
