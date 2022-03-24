Cranbury, New Jersey Author Publishes Autobiographical Work
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlying Through Life: From Fighter Pilot to Peace Activist, a new book by Richard Moody, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Towards the end of his career as a fighter pilot with the Royal Navy, Richard Moody became an ardent Peace Activist and Quaker. This book is the story of his conversion.
In today's world of militarization and slaughter, Richard's diametric experiences have made him a uniquely compelling voice in the fight for peace. Through his story, Richard hopes readers will learn that peace through diplomacy is vital for the survival of societies worldwide.
Flying Through Life: From Fighter Pilot to Peace Activist is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $18.75 (eBook $13.75). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7223-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flying-through-life-from-fighter-pilot-to-peace-activist/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us