Goldsboro, NC Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMelodic Visions, a new book by O'Teria D. Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How do you guide a lost soul in the heart of an emotional forest?
Walking back and forth, passing tree after tree
Using bush after bush,
To hide from the true feelings that have been for so long
At a fork in the road, trying to avoid turning wrong
Confused more or less
In her first collection of poetry, O'Teria D. Mitchell expresses her personal journey through powerful prose. When pen touches paper, magic is made, and connection to others through honest and raw poetry is born.
About the Author
O'Teria D. Mitchell has always taken an interest in performing arts. As an introvert, she is not always vocal, but she finds comfort in being a vocalist and musician, and through the pen with her poetry. With all she has experienced, any aid she can provide to others is a blessing. Professionally, she takes her job as a district manager a step further and teaches her staff skills to use in life as well as in the professional setting.
Melodic Visions is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7277-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/melodic-visions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/melodic-visions/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
