Decatur, GA Author Publishes Adult Urban Fiction Novel
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIntuition: A Girl's Best Friend, a new book by Chantal Antionette, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kayla is trying to have it all, but love and life never make it easy. Problems with her marriage and family lead to a ton of distress and setbacks. Can she pull herself together and get what she deserves?
**Contains adult material**
About the Author
Hello to all my fellow readers!
I'm glad that you've chosen my book to read, so thanks for the support and in return I'd like to tell you a little about myself.
I am a mother of six, a grandmother of one, and a sister to many. I enjoy reading, writing, and a great bottle of wine. I love being outdoors; the inspiration is phenomenal for my writing. I enjoy girl time with my friends and spending time with family. My hobbies are painting, singing, and trying to dance, FYI! No coordination whatsoever, according to my children.
Well, that's all, folks, and please enjoy this book, a tale of love, friendship, and betrayal. Thank you and God bless.
Intuition: A Girl's Best Friend is a 140-page hardback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7110-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/intuition/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/intuition-a-girls-best-friend/
