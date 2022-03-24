Edmond, OK Author Publishes Book of Poetry
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Wheel, a new book by JL Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Broken Wheel: A Journey of Self-Realization is a collection of poetry that helped JL Williams get through some of the most traumatic experiences of his life. It is an insight to a world of depression, anxiety, loss, and finding his confidence after being stuck in a fog for so long. He hopes that after reading you will realize that no matter how rich, strong, good looking, or seemingly mentally tough, we all hit rough patches and deal with more than others know.
About the Author
JL Williams retired from the military in 2003 and has since retired from athletics in 2019 after making the US Paralympic team in 2016. He enjoys working out and spending time with his son, making new memories and teaching him life lessons. This book is special also because it follows in the footsteps of JL's mother, as she has also written and published a collection of poetry.
Broken Wheel is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7409-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-wheel-a-journey-of-self-realization/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/broken-wheel/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us