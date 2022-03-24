Mobile, AL Author Publishes Fantasy Fiction Novel
March 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Eyes of the Beholder, a new book by Roman Valentine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Imara Gimura was an ugly, useless, snake-eyed failure. At least, that's what her father had always told her all her life. For the longest time she assumed it must be true and kept her head down. Imara just wanted to do her best as a member of the Gimura Force and avoid her father's wrath as much as possible. But one day, that wasn't possible anymore. She couldn't deny her true self and her true power any longer as her destiny suddenly became clear.
About the Author
Roman Valentine is an active member of his community, taking part in community service and charitable causes. He is especially invested in work that helps serve and protect at-risk demographics like women, children, and the elderly.
The Eyes of the Beholder is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7096-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-eyes-of-the-beholder-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-eyes-of-the-beholder/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us