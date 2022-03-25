Orlando, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Mike & Bec, a new book by Tom Vazzana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mike & Bec tells the captivating life story of Mike Pennello, as told through the eyes of Bec, a Soul whose only purpose is to accompany a person throughout their life, starting from his less-than-boring birth to his raucous theater days to his unexpected success as a director for a large amusement park company. Sitting in Mike's hospital room, Bec, beginning to untether from him, reflects back on all the other people he has inhabited, and why Mike was one of his favorites. Both hysterical and quietly poignant, Mike & Bec is a sincere tribute to all the small, beautiful moments that form the tapestry of a person's life.
About the Author
Tom Vazzana was born in New York into a large Italian family, and he had a career in New York Theater that led him to theatrical endeavors with Disney around the world for the last 25 years. He is currently the Creative Director for Walt Disney World Live Entertainment. He performs comedy cabarets, usually for charities and benefits, across the United States. Tom's writing and comedy comes from his one-of-a-kind experiences, which always cause his friends and family to say, "Only you, Tom!"
Mike & Bec is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4337-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mike-bec/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mike-bec/
Contact Information
