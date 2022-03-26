Rotonda West, FL Author Publishes Anti-Bullying Book Series for Kids & Young Adults
The Bully Patrol Book Series, Book #1: The Secret Bully Patrol and Book #2: The Bully Patrol: The Secret is Out, written by Kathy Auman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Book #1: The Secret Bully Patrol
What would you do if you witnessed bullying at your school? For Olivia, Julia, Emily, Maddie, and me, the answer is…create the Secret Bully Patrol!
Even though the problem of bullying has been going on for ages, standing up for yourself and others really can make a difference. Through this book, you'll learn how one group of friends stood up to bullies, and how you can, too. ($9.00, paperback (also eBook), 30 pages, 978-1-6386-7113-8)
Book #2: The Bully Patrol: The Secret is Out
Kindness is the new cool! The Bully Patrol: The Secret Is Out follows the adventures a group of five friends who work together to implement an anti-bullying campaign in their high school. Discover the difference that can be made when you stand up, not only for yourself, but for each other! ($11.00, paperback (also eBook), 68 pages, 978-1-6853-7358-0)
About the Author
Kathy grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she saw bullying going on all around her. Later, Auman raised her family there and taught her children to stand up for themselves.
For years, Kathy was interested in martial arts, and she earned a few colored belts herself until she had to stop due to a family crisis. Nevertheless, she came away with a lot of life lessons other than fighting. She wants the kids of today to know that there is a solution to every problem and that no one has to put up with being treated poorly. Auman now lives in Rotonda, West Florida with her husband and two of their eight grandchildren.
A Note from the Author
"The little books with the Big Message, they could change your life. Use them where you see fit. Thanks, Kathy"
For members of the press, to request a review copy of either book, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com. To buy the books visit our bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bully-patrol-book-series/
