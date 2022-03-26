Houston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBuff the Bison's Tales of Attitude, a new book by MacKenzie Richter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Buff the Bison's Tales of Attitude shares the importance of "having a good attitude" through the eyes of a majestic Bison named Buff. Set on the Bar None Ranch in Texas Hill Country, readers of all ages can learn everyday values by falling in love with the playful spirits of the ranch animals. Buff's Tales are part of an eight-book children's series written to partner with parents to create and spread uplifting content that engages young heart and minds. Values-based parenting focuses on the importance of using good values to guide our decisions every day.
About the Author
MacKenzie Richter, mom of 6 and author of 8-book Children's Series, Ranch Tales, seeks to elevate Values-based Parenting by giving parents hands-on tools and playful stories to help make family values fun. MacKenzie and her family live in Houston, Texas, taking frequent trips to the Bar None Ranch.
Buff the Bison's Tales of Attitude is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-471-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/buff-the-bisons-tales-of-attitude/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/buff-the-bisons-tales-of-attitude/
