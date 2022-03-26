Buzzards Bay, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFoxy Gets Her Forever Home, a new book by Debra A. Dann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On October 5th, Foxy finally finds her forever home! This delightful and heartwarming poem expresses the joy of finding an older dog to bring into your home… and your heart! Their unconditional love and companionship are shown through Dann's playful rhymes, and her words express the joy of providing a loving home for an older dog who needs one.
About the Author
Debra A. Dann is on the board of directors for the Friends of Bourne Council on Aging. She is an avid crocheter and enjoys selling her afghans at her local Christmas fair where all the proceeds go to a local food bank. Debra served in the military. She has always had a love for dogs and, for many years, had a pet-sitting service where she would care for dogs, cats, birds, and even a mouse. She currently resides with her ninety-four-year-old mother and her beloved Foxy, who bonded with her mother instantly.
Foxy Gets Her Forever Home is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3434-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/foxy-gets-her-forever-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/foxy-gets-her-forever-home/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
