Rogers, AR Author Publishes Memoir
March 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLetters to My Daughter: My Journey of Firsts in a World of Men, a new book by Dawn C. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Letters to My Daughter: My Journey of Firsts in a World of Men is a series of letters that Dawn C. Martin wrote to her daughter over the different careers she has had in her life.
Dawn's careers were male-dominated careers, so the letters focus on how she dealt with working in this type of environment in a time when not many women were a part of these careers. The lessons she tells her are just as applicable today as they were back then.
Dawn's hope is that women realize that they can be successful in these careers as well as effect change for women in these career fields without losing who they are or acting how they think men want them to act in these jobs. She also wants men to realize that they have a responsibility in creating a work environment that is inclusive for everyone.
About the Author
Dawn C. Martin spends her free time mentoring young adults in life and career choices. She enjoys gardening, sewing, and walking her dogs with her husband. Her special interest is local artistry. She has a supportive and loving husband and two children; one child is in college and the other in high school. She also has three dogs and a very precious older cat.
Dawn currently works as a Licensed Professional Counselor, where she works with many young women individually and in group, where the work is focused on empowerment and self-actualization.
Letters to My Daughter: My Journey of Firsts in a World of Men is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7165-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/letters-to-my-daughter/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/letters-to-my-daughter/
