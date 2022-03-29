Victorville, CA Author Publishes Book about Pre-Birth Knowledge
March 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMommi & Daddy: Get Me Ready for the World, a new book by KDAllen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The brain is a beautiful creation. Even with the obvious things it can do, it can also pick up on things even when we don't know it's doing so. That's why KDAllen wrote this book.
The brain should be operating even before we are born because a baby already knows how to do different functions when he/she is born. So the brain is turned on while still inside the mother. Studies show babies can hear and learn while still in the womb, and babies can come out smarter because of neurons in the brain being stimulated while in the womb.
For the most part, we are capable of learning a vast array of things. But the world sometimes, with its endless abyss, will not allow us to learn what we want, but what IT wants. The newborns will hopefully make the world better for everyone as they get older. Knowledge is key.
Mommi & Daddy: Get Me Ready for the World is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2202-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mommi-daddy-get-me-ready-for-the-world/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us