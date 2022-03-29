Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSol Futura Est, a new book by Jeffrey Noto, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Octa's experience of the world is limited to the gladiatorial arena where he's spent his entire life as an indentured servant. When not training or fighting in the arena, he studies the journals of past warriors and political figures passed down to him by his trainer and mentor. In them he reads of how plague and war led to the state of the world in the middle of the third millennium. Octa believes that he's an orphan, indefinitely bound to the arena, until it becomes clear that his lineage and destiny contain more mystery and potential than he could have ever anticipated.
Sol Futura Est follows Octa as he comes face to face with destiny, traveling throughout a familiar yet futuristic European landscape in search of the truth of his lineage and his true purpose. Readers will discover a socio-politically rich world where morality is more gray than black and white, where war is a perpetual norm, and where the question of what values society should hold in high regard is as poignant as it is in our present.
Sol Futura Est is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1514-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sol-futura-est/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sol-futura-est/
Contact Information
