Western New York Author Publishes Deeply Moving Memoir
March 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnmasked, a new book by Dr. Isabella Moretto, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a respected doctor in a field you love, why would suicide cross your mind? Who could imagine that you don't have it all? Unmasked delves into physician suicide, discussing the battles in life that might bring someone to the point of considering suicide as an option, as a solution. Ironically, it's during a global pandemic that this doctor discovers her healing and cure. She does it in isolation with the help of a mental health counselor and psychiatrist. Upon sharing her journey, the author hopes that it will help readers understand the suicidal mind. She hopes that her story will encourage others like her to seek help and healing. As a physician, she continues to focus on the importance of emotional, mental, and physical health in her practice.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day. 800-273-8255.
About the Author
Dr. Isabella Moretto practices internal medicine. She has dedicated her life and love to medicine and the well being of her patients.
Unmasked is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7129-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unmasked/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unmasked/
CONTENT TRIGGER WARNING:MENTION OF SUICIDE
