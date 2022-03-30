Nexcopy announces new ultra-fast SD Card Duplicator solution based on USB 3.0 technology
March 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsThe all new SD160PC is a computer connected SD Card Duplicator manufactured by Nexcopy Inc., a California based technology company. The Drive Manager software is written and developed by Nexcopy and provides Users with the most feature rich software to perform the most complex data load projects.
"Nexcopy manufactured our first SD Card Duplicator back in 2008 and this model was based on USB 2.0 technology, the quickest data transfer speed at the time. Recently, the Nexcopy engineers migrated our Secure Digital solutions to fully support USB 3.0 technology and as a result the copy speed improvements are mind blowing. For example, with our SD160PC which is a sixteen target SD Card Duplicator a User can copy 1GB of data every 30 seconds. To put that in perspective, a collection of 16 SD cards with a 10GB data load will be complete in about five minutes." Says Greg Morris, CEO of Nexcopy.
As with previous models, the SD160PC SD Card Duplicator can read CID numbers of Secure Digital media. The CID number is a Card ID number written into read-only memory by the card manufacturer and read back through a hardware chip and vendor command on a host system such as the SD160PC. A card ID number is an extra layer of security for encrypted content written to Secure Digital media. Nexcopy displays the CID number of each card with the option to download and export said CID numbers to a .csv file.
Morris continues, "With this recent update, the Drive Manager software which runs the SD Card Duplicator equipment supports unique data streaming to each Secure Digital socket on the duplicator. This function provides additional value because the User can match unique and individual files to each unique SD card value."
The SD160PC hardware bundle with Drive Manager software (included with purchase) provides six copy modes for the User:
The SD160PC is available for immediate purchase and available from Nexcopy directly or global channel of authorized resellers. Data transfer speeds depend on host computer performance and Secure Digital memory write speeds. Visit the Nexcopy website to view a live video recording of copy speed performance in addition to detailed explanation of data transfer speeds of USB 3.0 technology.
Nexcopy manufacturers several Standalone SD Card Duplicators as configuration options to the PC connected system mention in this press release.
Contact Information
