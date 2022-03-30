Tustin, CA Author and China Native Publishes Collection of Poetry
March 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News近体诗300首: 300 Traditional Poems, a new book by 裴阳 Pei Yang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author 裴阳, Pei Yang, has collected three hundred of his poems inspired by his travels and other written works and carefully translated each poem from its original Chinese to English so a wider audience can appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese poetry.
All of life can be poetic, and what is poetic can be found in simple things we do each day. Readers, no matter what language they speak, can find commonalities and moments that resonate a deeper understanding of our common humanity.
About the Author
裴阳, Pei Yang, immigrated to the United States from China in 1992 as a graduate student. He has been teaching English and Chinese in a high school in Irvine, California, since 1996. He enjoys traveling, reading, and writing poems in Chinese. He is also the proud and happy grandpa to his one-year-old grandson.
近体诗300首: 300 Traditional Poems is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4651-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/300-traditional-poems/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/300-traditional-poems/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us