Bellevue, WA Author Publishes Spiritual Book of Poetry
March 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEarth Rejoicing, a new book by Kathie Trujillo Nye, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Kathie Trujillo Nye has a gift of articulating in simple poetic terms common situations that people will relate to, involving nature and life experiences. With so much turmoil on the earth, this collection of poetry will comfort and lift the spirits of the reader.
Readers will pause and reflect pleasurably on life's memories in this uncertain world. The poems regarding nature contain vivid imagery which will enable readers to visualize the settings clearly. Readers will sense the close, spiritual bond to the earth Ms. Nye possesses.
Most importantly, this book will bring joy to readers!
About the Author
Kathie Trujillo Nye was born in Long Beach, California. As a youth, she enjoyed Hawaiian dancing and surfing. Nye has a B.S. degree in Business Education. She is married and has one son.
Early in their marriage, Ms. Nye and her husband lived in Neu Ulm, Germany, while her husband was an Air Force Officer. They had exciting experiences traveling in Europe, including the countries of Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Spain, Morocco, and Germany.
After leaving the military, Ms. Nye's husband became a geophysicist. The young family lived in beautiful locations, in small towns, in every western state. Ultimately, Nye and her family settled in Bellevue, Washington, a suburb of Seattle.
Ms. Nye has held colorful and interesting positions. She has been a teacher of Native-American students on the reservation in Globe, Arizona; a college business instructor in Spokane, Washington; a technical writer for The Boeing Company; and a teacher in Bellevue private schools.
Ms. Nye has many interests: genealogy, reading, writing poetry, skiing, sunset watching, and hiking in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.
Earth Rejoicing is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-451-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/earth-rejoicing/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/earth-rejoicing/
