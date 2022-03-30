Wedgefield, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
March 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Very Merry Christmas, Mr. Moosse, a new book by E. G. Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mr. Moosse sure is the Grinch of his neighborhood, and he has been ever since a great family tragedy struck around Christmastime a few years ago. The manager of a toy store, Mr. Moosse's anger seeps through to his employees, and no one wants to set him off. But a visit from Uncle Nicholas just might change Mr. Moosse forever….
A Very Merry Christmas, Mr. Moosse is a reminder of the joys of the Christmas season-and what is really important in life.
About the Author
E. G. Miller is a 59-year-old wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was born in 1959 in Charleston, SC, to a family with deep roots in the area. She spends her time reading the Holy Bible and is very interested in being inclusive and helping others to know the truth.
Miller also has three dogs: Ivan, Ariel, and Princess. She currently resides in Wedgefield, SC, with her husband, Glenn.
A Very Merry Christmas, Mr. Moosse is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9494-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-very-merry-christmas-mr-moosse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-very-merry-christmas-mr-moosse/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us