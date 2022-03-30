Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Mythological Novel
March 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Vendetta of the Gods, a new book by Philip Umukoro, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Vendetta of the Gods portrays an iconic struggle which tears the "Orishas," "Gods," apart; the cosmic eruption between Sango (god of thunder and lightning) and Obatala (god of creation) after the eve of creation.
Obatala has become the king of Ile-Ife, and his kingdom is prosperous and peaceful. Meanwhile, Sango has also become the third king of Oyo, after the previous king, Ajaka, had been ousted by the Oyo Mesi-council of chiefs-for his insubordination. Quintessentially, Sango, who is always power-drunk, becomes envious and vile when he hears about the prosperity of Ile-Ife under Obatala. So, he conspires with Eshu and Ogun to plunder Ile-Ife in broad daylight. Sango kills both high and low, imprisons Obatala, and then pronounces himself as the new king afterward.
Written in a play format, The Vendetta of the Gods weaves myth and reality to provide a look into of Africa's socio-political system, one built on conspiracy, dictatorship, vengeance, and revolution.
The Vendetta of the Gods is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-407-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-vendetta-of-the-gods/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-vendetta-of-the-gods/
