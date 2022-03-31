Legendary Pittsburgh, PA Sports TV Producer/Director Publishes Memoir
March 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ready One… Take One": The Life of a Video Producer/Director, a new book by Doug Kennedy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Ready One… Take One": The Life of a Video Producer/Director is about a man's time spent in the television industry as a producer/director and the stories and people involved. There are some interesting stories and names in the industry that people will know. The author lived and experienced everything in the book, and these are his experiences and no one else's.
Read all about the behind-the-scenes of covering the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Pittsburgh Steelers! This book is a Pittsburgh sports fan's dream come true!
Foreword by Paul Steigerwald.
About the Author
Doug Kennedy spent forty years in the video industry as a producer and director and has had some very interesting experiences. Kennedy has also met and worked with a lot of very well-known people.
"Ready One… Take One": The Life of a Video Producer/Director is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00 (Hardcover $50.00, eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1122-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ready-one-take-one/
