Panama City, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSmiling in the Dark, a new book by Jason Wonio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One of the biggest challenges one faces in life is the internal conflict within themselves. Seattle-based firefighter, Hank, in the wake of losing his love to crippling alcoholism, decides to face his internal struggles and gets sober. Every day brings a new set of challenges as he navigates life without alcohol. Along the way, he finds his roots in his grandma's farm and meets the eccentric and vivacious nurse, Julie, who stirs up feelings he has not felt in a long time. Smiling in the Dark tells the story of a man who tries to move on from his troubled past and seeks redemption and growth in the pursuit of self-improvement.
About the Author
Jason Wonio is currently enlisted in the United States Air Force, and he previously served as a Firefighter/EMT in the Seattle region for over four years, a period that significantly inspired the book. He spent many of his summers growing up at his family farm with his grandmother in Southern Washington. When he is not writing, you will find him growing plants, playing guitar, and painting.
Smiling in the Dark is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7274-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/smiling-in-the-dark/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/smiling-in-the-dark/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
