Oil City, PA Author Publishes Colorful Children's Book
March 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPooch in a Pound (A Dog's Point of View), a new book by Catherine A. Roser Rybak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow Pooch as he waits and hopes for that special family to visit the animal shelter, fall in love with him and maybe take him to his forever home.
About the Author
The author was born Catherine Agnes Roser to a family of two loving parents where she was the youngest of nine children. She was born and raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania where she attended and graduated from Oil City School District. She and her husband, Greg, reside in Oil City and are parents of three amazing children, grandparents of five wonderful grandchildren, and relatives to many fur family members. While growing up, she and her family enjoyed the company of several fur, feather, and fin friends. She is inspired to create stories by her love and respect for all animals. She also enjoys reading a good mystery and solving puzzles. She hopes this story will be enjoyed by many and inspire them to give a forever home to their new best friend.
Pooch in a Pound (A Dog's Point of View) is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4277-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pooch-in-a-pound-a-dogs-point-of-view/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pooch-in-a-pound-a-dogs-point-of-view/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
