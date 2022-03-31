Shelton, CT Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat's in a Name, a new book by Vincent Tanner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I know a hundred ways to kill. Some look like accidents. - Others - Natural causes. All of them completely untraceable. Ω … Omega. That's what they call me. "Alpha" - means "The beginning." "Omega" - "The End." How someone gets their beginning. Their Alpha is of no consequence to me. What they do governs when or if they meet up with Omega. They may never know how; they may never know why; they may never know it even happened - they simply cease to be. There is no mention of Omega in my line of work. To even think that name puts your life in danger. So it has been for many years. I am Omega. The end for many. I'm what you might call a "Good bad guy" or a "Bad good guy." It doesn't matter what you think of me. Just never cross me.
What's in a Name is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (Hardback $29.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1546-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/whats-in-a-name/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whats-in-a-name/
