Kennesaw, GA Author Publishes Edge-Of-Your-Seat Suspense Novel
March 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScreaming Monkeys, a new novel by Carlton R. Collier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A mysterious murder at a university primate research center challenges a newspaper reporter, the escalating action driven by a criminal mastermind who controls the university and illegal primate trafficking worldwide. When the beautiful black research director's affair with the university president poses a likely scandal, the crime boss has her fired.
Struggling for redemption, she becomes a target from all sides. The tension builds amid the gun culture of white supremacists, and a bloody confrontation becomes inevitable.
Amid that backdrop of corruption, hatred, hypocrisy and violence, a message rings through about integrity and truth, and about the triumph of true friendship and romantic love.
About the Author
Carlton R. Collier is a prize-winning Midwestern newspaper reporter and editor, published author and freelance magazine writer.
Screaming Monkey is a 348-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4326-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/screaming-monkeys/
