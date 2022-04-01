Deerfield Beach, FL Author Publishes Novel
April 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThose Crazy Clouds, a new book by Wilfredo Alvelo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is a Saturday morning. A day of exploration for curious kids. With their curiosity getting the best of them, the kids decide to explore the woods to witness an encounter between a man and a woman. With their conversations being hilarious at times, they also discuss a crime that has been committed in the small community. As new elements of the story are revealed through conversation, the kids encounter something sinister and unexpected.
About the Author
Wilfredo Alvelo has devoted himself to the arts since retiring in 2005. He enjoys painting and writing. Alvelo also runs every morning and practices playing the guitar.
Those Crazy Clouds is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4262-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/those-crazy-clouds/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us