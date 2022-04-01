Wellington, FL Author and Retired Educator Publishes Social and Political Science Book
April 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Vestiges of Slavery: Struggles of the Disadvantaged, a new book by Reginald Murray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Vestiges of Slavery is a firsthand account of how the practices of slavery affected the descendants of slaves and how socioeconomic political ideals reinforce these practices. Told through the lens of an educator in Florida working with Black and immigrant children, Reginald Murray provides an eye-opening look into the disparities between white schools and their practices versus minority school.
A vital read for educators, parents, and the community at large, The Vestiges of Slavery brings to light the reality of our educational system and encourages drastic actions and changes for equal and fair schooling for our children.
About the Author
Reginald Murray is an eighty-four-year-old father of seven, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He has been married for fifty-eight years. He is a retired educator with various work and educational experiences that have allowed him to be insightful when assessing societal problems. He served in the army for three years as an enlistee. This service gave him the opportunity to visit several states in our country and the country of Korea. It also gave him a different perspective of the values of those different from himself.
Prior to pursuing his educational career, he worked as a bookkeeper at a historically Black college, Florida Memorial College. This experience helped him to understand the financial concerns college students from economically depressed families encounter.
Murray received his master's in education degree from Florida Atlantic University. He did further study at Nova University, earning his leadership certification.
He was a guidance counselor and coordinator for twenty years and an assistant principal for fifteen years.
Being a victim and product of the putrid Jim Crow Law south, he understands how this system impacts the psychic of the perpetrators and the perpetrated.
The Vestiges of Slavery is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7152-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-vestiges-of-slavery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-vestiges-of-slavery-struggles-of-the-disadvantaged/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
