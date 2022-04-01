Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLand of the Gnomes, a new book by Michele Wallace Campanelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once upon a time, there lived a small group of gnomes in the land next to Mr. Maelzel's home. When a tiny golden trumpet sounds the arrival of a new baby, the gnomes all gather to celebrate and see their newest member. But the new parents are worried about their son, Metra. He's a little different, and may not be able to work in the gardens like all the other gnomes. But when Metra starts showing an almost magical ability of keeping rhythm, Mr. Maelzel overhears, and Metra may have just found his true calling.
About the Author
For information about the author, visit www.michelecampanelli.com.
Land of the Gnomes is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (Hardback $23.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1445-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/land-of-the-gnomes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/land-of-the-gnomes/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
