Oregon City, OR Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMagick, a new book by J. Patterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Allison isn't human. She is a witch with magic flowing through her veins. She lived in the human world alongside them none the wiser. That was until an angry demi-god interrupted her quiet life. Now, with the help of her two human friends and a half-elf, she has to fight back before her time runs out.
About the Author
J. Patterson enjoys herbalism, pagan lifestyles, and spending time with family in the Pacific Northwest.
Magick is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7211-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/magick/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/magick/
