Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Welcomes New Investment Banker in Omaha, Nebraska

× Email Corporate Finance Associates

Laguna Hills, California, April 1, 2022-Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading middle-market mergers and acquisition firm announced the recent addition of Abe Clinch to the Omaha, Nebraska team.Mr. Clinch is focused on client representation, business development and market research. He is a fully licensed investment banker and a registered representative of Silver Oak Securities, Inc., broker/dealer member of FINRA/SIPC. Prior to joining CFAW, Abe was the Director of Corporate Strategy and Development for an ophthalmology practice in Kearney, NE. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska, Kearney."We are pleased to have Abe join the Omaha team" said Jim Zipursky, Chairman/CEO of CFAW, as well as Managing Director of the Omaha office. "With his experience, reputation, and high level of professionalism, Abe expands our strengths, capabilities and client service."CFAW is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe. CFAW provides its clients with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available at www.cfaw.com/omaha