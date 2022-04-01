International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Belgium
April 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is delighted to welcome a new member firm, & DE BANDT, Brussels, Belgium.
& DE BANDT is a multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to helping its clients meet the legal challenges posed in the European economy by digital innovation, new business models, energy transition, and other game-changing developments. They not only specialize in the fields of law that are at the core of these challenges (including EU Law, Competition Law, Regulatory, Public Procurement, Intellectual Property, Technology, and Data Protection), but they also focus on the most innovative, flexible and creative solutions that provide added value to their clients' activities.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We are so pleased to welcome the lawyers of & DE BANDT into the ILN. We know that their unique blend of innovation and agility will make them a strong asset to our Network."
For more information about & DE BANDT, visit the firm's website at https://www.debandt.eu/en or their ILN profile at https://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1638.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us