Renton, WA Author Publishes Essay Collection
April 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSELF LOVE: You Deserve It!, a new book by Paul Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
SELF LOVE: You Deserve It! is a collection of short essays geared toward helping you build a greater sense of self-love and healing. No matter what troubles you have faced in the past, or what others may tell you, YOU are worthy.
SELF LOVE: You Deserve It! puts a fun perspective on insightful concepts. This little workbook is sure to get you thinking!
About the Author
"His name is Paul Moore, and he knows firsthand how it feels to not know what self-love is. Paul was born a twin in Canada, and he was labeled early on as the problem child, while his twin was the opposite. Paul's parents died in a car accident when he was just 6 years old, and he was sent to live in Washington state.
aul had a choice, he made a mistake at the age of 19 and he paid dearly for it, spending the next 40 years in prison. He wrote this manual in hopes to help many people, of all ages learn to love, forgive, and believe in themselves. To help you see that you deserve to be the best version of yourself and be loved and cared for beyond measure. This short yet effective self-help manual has helped me more than I could imagine. I hope you enjoy learning to love yourself." - Francesca Fitzgerald, Paul Moore's niece.
SELF LOVE: You Deserve It! is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3807-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/self-love-you-deserve-it/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
