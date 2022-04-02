Prospect, TN Author Publishes Non-Fiction Sexual Health Book
April 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Intentional Transformative Power of Holy Sex, a new book by Dr. Joyce Crider-Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Most people, especially within religious communities, are afraid to talk about sexual intercourse. When sex is discussed, it is rarely talked about in a meaningful, deep way. Remember: God created sex. So why are we afraid to talk about this wonderful, pleasurable gift He has given us?
Limited talk about sex leads to misunderstanding, abuse, and misuse of this God-given gift. To get the conversation started, this book examines God's original and ongoing purpose in giving mankind sexual intercourse at creation. The Intentional Transformative Power of Holy Sex facilitates discussion, reflection, and ongoing research on sex.
About the Author
Dr. Joyce Crider-Anderson is a family nurse practitioner and educator. In her work, she has provided health care for people in homeless shelters and has partnered with churches to increase access to health care in the community. To introduce minority students to Health Care and STEM careers, Dr. Crider-Anderson has also set up CHOSTEM clubs in churches (Church-based Health Occupations Science Technology Engineering Math). In her spare time, Dr. Crider-Anderson enjoys taking walks in nature and reading.
The Intentional Transformative Power of Holy Sex is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7162-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-intentional-transformative-power-of-holy-sex/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-intentional-transformative-power-of-holy-sex/
