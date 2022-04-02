Belize City, Belize Author Publishes Murder Mystery Novel
April 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBaal, a new book by Colville Young Jr., M.Ed., M.B.E, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Walter Moore lives a rather un-extraordinary life; he is a math teacher in a quiet town whose favorite pastime activity is tending to his garden. After the death of his controlling father, Walter decides it is time for a change. He takes time off from his job, reconnects with some old friends, and even agrees to attend a swanky art exhibition opening, at the behest of his good friend Jennifer.
Shortly after Walter's evening out, a tragic and mysterious death at the art gallery sends him and his friends searching for answers, leading them down a rabbit hole filled with shady art dealers, unexplained illnesses, and demonic possessions.
About the Author
Colville Young Jr., M.Ed., M.B.E was born in Belize. He was the treasurer of the now-defunct Belize Chess Association, the former director of the Pallotti Chamber Orchestra, and has adjudicated numerous music competitions in Belize, Jamaica, and Cuba. He volunteers his time as an organist for his church, St. John's Cathedral. Colville and his wife, Alice Yolanda Young, have one daughter and three sons. They reside in Belize City, Belize.
Baal is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7071-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/baal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/baal/
