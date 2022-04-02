Woodstock, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tomato Warning!, a new book by Grandpa Stan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A TOMATO WARNING! starts out as the first real experience of a two-year-old with a tornado warning. What is initially very scary to little ones turns into a lesson about storms and how they could help. This story calms children's fears and reminds them that many good things can result from nature's occurrences.
The story was born out of the author's just-turned-two grandson and his advanced verbal skills but quirkiness with words. Children reading the book can learn the immediate effects of heavy, scary wind and rain and the long-term benefit of feeding their family and the world.
About the Author
Grandpa Stan has spent 40+ years in newspaper circulation sales and promotion and recently with fundraising efforts, including a local nonprofit raising money to build a no-kill pet shelter and a national organization helping veterans in need.
Grandpa Stan is fascinated with and inspired by his grandson Caleb. Adopted by his daughter Caryn and son-in-law Keith, Caleb is a miracle to Grandpa Stan, who loves to observe his grandson at play and listen to his perspective on life and the world. Going fishing with Caleb is always a treat, whether it's going after big, big bluegills or just counting the sailboats going by.
He would also like to extend a special thanks to his wife Grandma Kathy for inspiring the artwork in the book.
A Tomato Warning! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (Hardback $23.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4066-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tomato-warning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tomato-warning/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
