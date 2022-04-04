Shelbyville, KY Author Publishes Novel
April 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKing's Mansion, a new book by Barbara Drumright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born into a small, poor family, Amber never believed her happily ever after would be anything more than daydreams. With her mind filled with images of a dashingly handsome man named Slate, Amber always assumed their worlds would run parallel and never intersect.
Amber works hard to provide for her mother, laboring in degrading jobs with ungrateful people around her. She tries to remain optimistic when she becomes so tired and worn down by life. But life is so funny sometimes; it can change so quickly. It can go from the very worst conditions to the very best. And in the blink of an eye, it can become the stuff of nightmares.
About the Author
Happily retired, Barbara Drumright lives in Shelbyville, KY. Her first book was a Kentucky cookbook, written out of her love for cooking. She is blessed with one wonderful son, lovely daughter-in-law, and precious grandson. Her hobbies include cooking, reading, and attending flea markets on the weekends.
King's Mansion is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (Hardcover $20.00, eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3492-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
