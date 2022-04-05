Northville, MI Author Publishes Children's Sports Book
April 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEveryone Picks Jake, a new book by Jeffrey C. Fidge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All kids want to be picked first and be on a winning team. Everyone Picks Jake focuses on a young man who is great at all sports and is chosen first for all the teams. In this illustrated story, readers discover it is more than skill working for Jake. It's also teamwork and sportsmanship that build friendships and contribute to success. The artwork comes alive when kids read the story. Get involved in sports activities for the fun of it!
About the Author
Jeffrey C. Fidge has a background degree in landscape horticulture from MSU. He is retired and assists in a local school with special education kids. He's always wanted to produce/illustrate children's books, because he loves to draw. Fidge is an avid runner who donates to both local and world causes.
Everyone Picks Jake is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7232-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everyone-picks-jake/
