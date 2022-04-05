Lone Tree, CO Author Publishes Historical Fiction
April 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoonshine Murders, a new book by Karen Cartwright, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Moonshine Murders centers around the Cartwright family of Mannington, West Virginia, in 1877 with Thornton F. Cartwright at its head. He walks a tight rope between murder trials, crooked whiskey, passing the queer, and vigilantes, trying to keep his family intact all the while operating a moonshine gang out of Marion County.
Nancy Cartwright is the local Granny Woman in Marion County. She is every bit as resolute and passionate as her husband when it comes to family. Nor have advancing years lessened Thornton and Nancy's passion for each other.
About the Author
This novel is Karen Cartwright's first attempt at writing fiction. She completed it in the hopes that her family will read it and understand her passion for family history.
Moonshine Murders is a 186-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook 18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-034-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/moonshine-murders/
