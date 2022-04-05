DMF Group and Corporate Finance Associates jointly advised leading research software company a-tune software AG on acquisition by US-based Transnetyx

Frankfurt, Austin (Tx), April 5, 2022 - DMF Group, Frankfurt and Corporate Finance Associates, Austin (Tx), globally leading M&A advisors for mid-market transactions, advised a-tune software AG, Darmstadt, on its acquisition by Transnetyx, Inc., Memphis, TN (USA).a-tune is a leading global provider of software for animal research facility management and research compliance. Since 1998, a-tune has been supporting facilities and companies worldwide in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, and materials science industries to simplify their data management, streamline operations, and ensure compliance with rules and regulations. a-tune's customers comprise more than 140 research facilities, including 100 world-renowned universities and five of the world's seven largest pharmaceutical companies.Memphis-based Transnetyx is a service provider for genetic research. The company boasts technologies and processes to provide faster, easier, and more accurate results to biomedical researchers. For example, Transnetyx launched the world's first fully automated genotyping system. Since then, Transnetyx has processed more than 30 million samples with 99.97 percent accuracy. The company's other services also include genetic monitoring, microbiome analysis, and supplementary software products.Transnetyx is a portfolio company of St. Louis-based private equity fund Thompson Street Capital Partners. Thompson Street Capital Partners specializes in the life sciences, health care, and software sectors and has invested more than USD 2.6 billion in over 150 companies to date.Together, a-tune and Transnetyx become the absolute global leader in research service provision, covering the entire research process from colony management and genotyping to monitoring compliance with the highest ethical and regulatory requirements."We are very pleased that Transnetyx has emerged as the most suitable acquirer in the course of the structured sales process we conducted globally. This transaction will enable a-tune to realize a strong growth spurt in the US, by far the world's leading research market. In the course of the transaction, we worked closely with our US colleagues at Corporate Finance Associates. The a-tune transaction underlines the efficiency of our global network," state the two managing partners of DMF Group, Dr. Patrick Schmidl and Michael Dirkes.Jim Gerberman, partner of Corporate Finance Associates in Austin, TX adds: "With our combined European-based and US-based senior advisors, our team was and is uniquely positioned to provide substantial experience and expertise that addresses the needs of our European- based client- operating under German laws, German taxes and business practices, along with a substantial number of American-based potential buyers. These unique skills were frequently helpful in enabling all parties to make informed decisions and find common ground throughout the process.""With DMF Group and its US-Partner Corporate Finance Associates, we absolutely had the right partner at our side, the one you need to be able to successfully conclude a company sale. An optimal result was achieved for our company and its shareholders. Transnetyx and a-tune have been partners in science for many years. I am very excited about the opportunities ahead and our future together," says Andreas Staubi, the CEO of a-tune software AG.About DMF Group / Corporate Finance AssociatesDMF Group, is a leading consulting firm specializing in corporate transactions in the SME sector. The focal points of DMF Group / Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz include the provision of advice on mergers & acquisitions and corporate succession. Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz is the German partner of Corporate Finance Associates, an M&A consultancy boasting nearly 40 offices worldwide.Press contacts:DMF Group / Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz GmbHDr. Patrick SchmidlMichael DirkesManaging PartnersEysseneckstr. 460322 FrankfurtGermanyTel. +49 69 – 95421264patrick.schmidl[at]dmfin.commichael.dirkes[at]dmfin.comCorporate Finance AssociatesJim GerbermanManaging Director100 Congress Avenue, Suite 2000Austin, TX 78701USATel. +1-512.351.7078jgerberman[at]cfaw.com