International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Uganda
April 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is thrilled to welcome a new member firm, BNM Advocates, Kampala, Uganda.
BNM Advocates is a full-service firm, positioned in the market to provide corporate legal advisory services to businesses. They guarantee that their clients will save money, grow revenues, protect and grow their assets, minimize legal and business risk exposure. The firm values integrity and professionalism, and endeavors to provide quick, tailored, pragmatic, and relevant solutions.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We are so excited to welcome BNM Advocates to the ILN's membership. As the top corporate law firm in Kampala, they will be an excellent addition to the ILN."
For more information about BNM Advocates, visit the firm's website at https://bnmlaw.org/ or their ILN profile at https://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1639.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us