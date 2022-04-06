Tennessee Real Estate Broker & Author Publishes Real Estate Agent Handbook
April 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAgent to Agent: "Professional" Cooperation, a new book by Pat Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this book, Real Estate expert Pat Ford will show you, the agent, how to increase your thought patterns on "How" you do business. It will show you how to treat your "fellow Realtor" with respect, and how to give them a good feeling about the sale of your listings.
These ways, plus many more included in the book, will help you grow your business as a result thereof, causing you to have "repeat" Buyers and Sellers.
The book is also intended to create harmony among agents and give them the desire to show other agent's listings and cooperate with them in the hopes of coming to a successful closed transaction.
Cooperation and Teamwork are the keys to success!
Pat Ford started her career in 1984, so take advantage of her 38 years of real estate experience! If you want to be a success in real estate, you owe it to yourself to start reading this book today!
About the Author
Pat Ford is a native Memphian who moved to the Nashville area, in 1995 as a result of a relocation initiative involving her family. She currently resides in Columbia, TN is a member of Mt. Calvary MB Church, where she is Vice-President of the Board of Trustees, and Ministry Leader of the Women's Missionary Ministry.
Pat Ford is a Vice-President, Broker at Crye-Leike Realtors.
Agent to Agent: "Professional" Cooperation is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7341-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
