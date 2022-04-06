Annapolis, MD Environmentalist and Author Publishes Ecological Manifesto
April 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Minimalist's Garden: Social, Political, and Climate Change Solutions, a new book by B. Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An eco-economic revolution is possible, but it cannot be realized until we curtail our fossil fuel driven lifestyle. Restoring ecological balance will take place only when humans become responsible for their own carbon footprint through voluntary action.
Introducing concepts developed over a career spanning five decades 'A Minimalists' Garden' outlines the behavior changes and political action needed to meet the climate challenge. Climate Change also offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs. This book suggests ways to position business enterprise to help mitigate the effects of climate change.
About the Author
B Mitchell is a community development professional who has been on the front lines of the environmental movement for fifty years. Contributing to environmental endeavors as an entrepreneur, business executive, and government agent, Mitchell has initiated and executed many innovative environmental programs. The author is a Master Watershed Steward of the Chesapeake Bay, a certified Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional, a woodland management practitioner, a writer, small business owner, and low carbon footprint (LCF) landscape designer. Mitchell is also a parent and grandparent and a lifetime student of the human condition.
A Minimalist's Garden is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7242-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-minimalists-garden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-minimalists-garden/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
