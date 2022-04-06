North Olmstead, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
April 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey of Max & Midnight, a new book by Jane E. Gordon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on a true story, Jane Gordon shares the story of two rescued dogs, along with the experience and the love of having a dog. Being an educational story, Gordon's story-telling will show the excitement that comes with adopting a dog or cat.
About the Author
Jane E. Gordon has worked in the oil industry as a lubrication engineer for over thirty years. She is also a mental health counselor working with children and families. Gordon is the owner of many rescued dogs and a lover of animals.
The Journey of Max & Midnight is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4174-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-of-max-and-midnight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-of-max-midnight/
