Conley, GA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
April 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems on the Barack Obama Presidency, a new book by Veta E. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Veta E. Wilson looks back to President Barack Obama's eight years in office through the poetic lens of a Black female senior citizen. In this powerful collection, Wilson beautifully illustrates a time in American history, from the optimistic to the frustrating to the tragic, and all the emotions in between.
About the Author
Veta E. Wilson worked in public health as a community health nurse. In her spare time, she enjoys reading political articles.
Poems on the Barack Obama Presidency is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7528-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-on-the-barack-obama-presidency/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-on-the-barack-obama-presidency/
