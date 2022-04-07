Tampa, FL Author Publishes Non-Fiction Immigration Story
April 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Promised Land: A Tale of a Pair of Twins, a new book by Jacques F. Felix has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Promised Land details the current political and economic situation of author Jacques F. Felix's native country, Haiti. It shows how the Haitian youth are trying to leave the country by any means necessary in search for a better life elsewhere, most notably the United States and South America. Many emigrants from the world over seek to enter the United States by any means necessary, the proverbial Promised Land. The harrowing tale hopes to change the viewpoints of those who frown upon immigration.
About the Author
Jacques F. Felix was born on February 18, 1993 in a small town in Haiti called Saint Michel de L'Attalaye, in the Artibonite department. He has held a love for writing and reading ever since he was very young. He immigrated to the United States on July 2, 2010 and attended Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. He graduated in 2012 and joined the Marine Corps where he served for four years. In his spare time, he enjoys playing soccer and running. He is currently attending Saint Leo University and majoring in sociology with a concentration in diversity and inequality.
The Promised Land: A Tale of a Pair of Twins is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3378-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-promised-land/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-promised-land-a-tale-of-a-pair-of-twins/
