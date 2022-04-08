Paducah, Kentucky Author Publishes Poetry
April 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Honey Tree, a new book by Mark Vaughn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Honey Tree is a collection of poems that tells the story of a family in three parts. It is a special place in which people of all ages can learn about life, love, and love to be, represented by shade trees that can be found all around the world.
About the Author
Mark Vaughn has worked as an associate minister and a physician assistant, and he currently lives in Paducah, KY. He has two children. Mark enjoys hiking, camping, running, and spectator sports. Mark has been a Water Safety Instructor, and a Red Cross volunteer.
The Honey Tree is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1151-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-honey-tree-pb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us