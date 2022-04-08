Buffalo, MN Educator & Author Publishes Children's Book
April 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPete the Peacock, a new book by Leigh Ann Kaminski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pete the Peacock was not born with beautiful peacock feathers like all his friends. Instead of focusing on what he lacks, however, Pete focuses on others.
Pete is a great friend, and he helps his friends overcome their difficulties. In the end, his friends help him realize that by helping others he was given something in return.
About the Author
Leigh Ann Kaminski recently retired from teaching after spending thirty-six years in the classroom with a variety of positions which included special education, first grade, and fifth grade. Leigh Ann recalls that the best part of her day was when it was time to read to her students. She loved the discussions and lessons that came out of sharing a good book.
When Kaminski taught fifth grade, she had an artistically talented student who shared a book that she had illustrated for her cousin. Leigh Ann says the student thought she was teasing when she asked if she would be the illustrator for Kaminski's book one day. The student sweetly agreed to it, but she never thought her teacher was serious. For Kaminski, one of the best things that came out of writing this book was reconnecting with her former student and now illustrator of this book, Anna Saholt.
Leigh Ann's husband, Mark, and their three girls Kalyn, Anne, and Lauren encouraged her to begin writing children's books because they knew it was something she was interested in pursuing. In fact, they all had a hand in giving her ideas and suggestions for Pete the Peacock.
Check out Leigh Ann's author page on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Leigh-Ann-Kaminski/e/B09V7LRSDT/.
Book Signing
The author will be signing books at Buffalo Books & Coffee (6 Division St E, Buffalo, MN 55313) on May 7th from 10am to 12pm. Stop by if you're in the area to hear the author read from the book!
Pete the Peacock is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4085-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pete-the-peacock/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
