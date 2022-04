Austin, TX Author Publishes Book of Health and Wellness

My 20 Minute Diet, a new book by Dan Morales, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.If you eat once a day and you keep gaining weightthis is the book for you.if you have seesawed when you are trying to lose weightthis is the book for you.If you have ever thought that the diet plansthat you have tried don't work,this is the book for you.Learn how your body works and how it processes food,this is the book for you.Learn why your body keeps gaining weightand not lose the weight when you are trying,this is the book for you.If your doctor has asked youto lose weight for medical reasons,this is the book for you.You can win at the weight loss game,so this is the book for you.If you want to change your lifefor a healthier and better you,this is the book for you.I wanted to lose weight myself. I studiedmy own battles to lose weight. I will share with you whatI learned about the human body, And I also learnedhow to keep the weight off.My 20 Minute Diet is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7240-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-20-minute-diet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-20-minute-diet/